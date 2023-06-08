 Skip to main content
...AN AIR QUALITY ALERT CONTINUES TODAY...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have declared an Air Quality Alert for...

Today... June 8th for all central Indiana counties...

Particulates and Ozone levels are expected to be in the Orange or
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range. Active children and adults,
and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma, should limit
prolonged outdoor exposure.

Ozone levels are expected to be in the Orange or Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups range. Active children and adults, and people
with respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged
outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the
Internet at:

http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/

Warsaw, Indiana, printing plant to close, putting about 525 workers out of jobs

WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — A company operating a northern Indiana printing plant has told state officials it will close, eliminating jobs for about 525 workers in September.

LSC Communications said in a notice to the state Tuesday that LSC Print Solutions in Warsaw expects to let the employees go between Sept. 10 and Sept. 24.

“This plant closing is expected to be permanent; the entire plant will be closed,” LSC Communications said in its Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act notice.

The Warrenville, Illinois-based company acquired R.R. Donnelley and Sons’ print division in 2016.

Warsaw Mayor Joe Thallemer said the company informed him of the decision Tuesday morning.

“Nobody wants to wake up and go into work and find out their job is being eliminated in two months,” Thallemer said. “That’s a lot of employees and families in this community that are going to have to switch employment, potentially have to be retrained, find a new job and go through some hardship along the way.”

