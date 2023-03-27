Warrant issued for Lafayette attorney's arrest

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A warrant was issued Monday for the arrest of a defense attorney.
As we've reported, Earl McCoy was charged earlier this month with attempted sexual battery.
In an order, a judge ruled probable cause exists for McCoy's arrest. His bond is set at $2,000.
McCoy is accused of forcing himself on an an employee in May 2022. The employee reported the incident to police a month later.
A special prosecutor was assigned to the case and filed formal charges this year.
McCoy has yet to be booked into the Tippecanoe County Jail.