Walmart shooting suspect was on work release

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is learning more about the person of interest on a homicide that occurred at Walmart on Sunday, September 4.
In a news release, the Tippecanoe County Community Corrections said that Perez was a participant for TCCC for possession of methamphetamine from August 18.
Perez escaped from community corrections last Thursday, and an escape report was filed with the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office soon after.
Perez was on electronic monitoring, living within the TCCC work release center.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Anthony J. Perez, should contact the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or the WeTip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME.