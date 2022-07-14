Wabash unveils rebranded semitrailer

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Wabash unveiled its first rebranded semitrailer Thursday morning featuring the company's new logo.
As News 18 reported, the Lafayette-based manufacturer dropped the word "National" from its name earlier this year. Executives displayed the trailer outside Purdue University's Convergence building.
President and CEO Brent Yeagy said the new name and logo represent the company's shift toward the future of transportation.
"Whether it's automated driving, whether it's electric vehicles, or the combination thereof, logistics is going to change," Yeagy said. "We believe our product will stay the test of time."
Crete Carrier is the buyer of the trailer shown during the event. The trucking company is one of Wabash's top customers.