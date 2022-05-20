Wabash Twp. Fire Dept. hosting all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – The Wabash Township Fire Department is hosting its annual pancake breakfast tomorrow. This year, however, there is a twist to the usual tradition.
The fire department has held this event for more than 30 years, but this will be the first time hosting it since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The all-you-can-eat breakfast will also feature a new face running the griddle.
While the firefighters themselves normally make the food, the department is bringing in Chef Chris Cakes to flip the flapjacks this year. Cakes has been featured on television for his work. He has also showcased his signature recipe at the Indiana State Fair.
Wabash Township firefighter-paramedic Drew Hampton says he is looking forward to seeing Cakes’ work up close.
“I'm excited to see this. He puts on a pretty great show from what I understand,” Hampton said. “You can go on YouTube and search Chris Cakes and see all the different things he does. He flips them up in the air and flips them onto your plate for you. It's going to be a pretty cool event."
The event will feature unlimited pancakes, sausage links, juice and coffee. This will also be the first time in nearly a year that the fire department has been able to interact with the public at full capacity. As News 18 has previously reported, former Wabash Township Trustee Jennifer Teising laid off Fire Chief Ed Ward and three other firefighters last summer. The township reinstated them in March.
Hampton says this breakfast is an opportunity for the revamped department to say thank you to local residents.
"This community is wonderful with the amount of people we have that supported us,” Hampton said. “This is a nice way to give back to them as well. We're having food for them and you can come in and tour the station. Interact with all the firemen."
The pancake breakfast runs Saturday, May 21 from 7 – 10 a.m. at Fire Station 1 located at 2899 Klondike Rd. in West Lafayette. There is a fee to participate in the breakfast. Adults are $10, children are $8 and anyone age 2 or younger is free. All proceeds will go to the Wabash Township Fire Department Association.