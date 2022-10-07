Wabash Township Trustee candidates debate tax increases, transparency

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – Candidates for Wabash Township Trustee told voters where they stand on issues during a 30-minute debate Thursday. Incumbent Democrat Angel Valentin faced Republican challenger Eric Hoppenjans.
One topic the two candidates discussed was staffing for emergency services.
Valentin said he supports increasing the township's tax rate to finance critical resources, adding Wabash Township Fire Chief Ed Ward is on board with the plan.
"We're looking to do an increase that is about 22.6% from where that was for this year,” Valentin said. “Obviously it'll go a little bit up over the coming years as well, but what we're really focused on is making sure that we can provide quality fire protection."
Hoppenjans argued, there are other ways to staff emergency services besides a tax hike.
"If this rate keeps going up – roughly 25-26% a year – that's going to become a problem for a very large number of residents in our area,” Hoppenjans said. “We need to control those growths, and the way that you control the growth is to rely on your volunteers."
Valentin agreed that more volunteer staff is needed. However, he said the challenge has been retaining enough of them to do the job.
Both were also asked why they're the best option to handle a township budget of more than $1 million. Hoppenjans focused on his role as the owner of an engineering firm.
"An operating budget this size I would say is really the average operating budget for some of the projects that we have going on right now,” Hoppenjans said. “We have several federal contracts that we're working on. Our biggest one is a $6.5 million, three-year program with DARPA."
Valentin discussed his prior township board experience.
"In addition to being the township trustee this past year... having served on the board,” Valentin said. “Providing oversight to the budget in previous years especially, under much more difficult circumstances than the ones that we're currently dealing with. I also work as a member of the CityBus board. ... We've worked with budgets that big. I understand the constraints that we're under."
Valentin said this role would be a full-time position for him. Hoppenjans, meanwhile, said it would not be. He intends to remain at his firm if elected, saying no other trustee position in Tippecanoe County is full time.