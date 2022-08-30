Wabash River search in Peru extends into week No. 2

PERU, Ind. (WLFI) — An in-depth search of the Wabash River extends into a second week.
For about 10 days, divers with Indiana State Police have scoured the Wabash River bed underneath the Kelly Avenue Bridge in Peru. But ISP won't say what the dive team is looking for.
"Probably for about the last two weeks," says Peru resident Dave Noonan, who walks a pedestrian bridge near the search site about four times a week. "I saw them, they started on the south side. There was about eight guys, and they were all dressed in the exact same wetsuits."
On Tuesday, more of the same: about 10 divers with wetsuits and scuba gear, or metal detectors and plastic buckets.
They search the middle of the river, near a log jam and along the bank. Markers show the dive team's progress from one side to another.
"It's been going on for a couple of weeks," Noonan says. "It seems like they've worked their way, slowly, across the river."
At least 15 police trucks and cruisers park in the grass near the river bank. The heavy police presence raises questions among locals.
"They had a bunch of people out with the same flags," Peru resident James Imel says. "I have no clue what's going on but kind of curious. ... They must be looking for something."
Whatever investigators are looking for, they're preparing for the long haul. They set up tables and coolers in a staging area near the search site.
Noonan says he hopes police find what they're after.
"I hope that they find something so they can solve this case," he says.
ISP won't say what divers are looking for, what case they're investigating or if it's all a training exercise.