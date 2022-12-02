Wabash and Food Finders team up for Feeding America

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Food Finders Food Bank and Wabash are teaming up to fight hunger with their Feeding America fundraiser.
Wabash and Food Finders have been working together for over 20 years. Both companies agree that people need your help to provide healthy meals more than ever, especially during the holiday season.
Inflation, low wages, and utility prices have all contributed to people struggling with getting adequate food. CEO Katy Bunder says Wabash has played a big role in helping Food Finders with the services they provide.
From almost the very beginning of Food Finders, Wabash has been involved with us. They were instrumental in helping us get our very first trailer for the semi that we used to have," Bunder said. "They've helped us with a new trailer after that in 2014, and then they helped us get a refrigerated trailer during COVID, which was really hard to get. So we've had a long standing relationship with Wabash, and they've donated money, volunteers, and equipment."
Food Finders reminds everyone that every 1 in 8 people face hunger in the Greater Lafayette area.
If you would like to make a donation, click HERE.