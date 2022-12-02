 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest and west
central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Wabash and Food Finders team up for Feeding America

  • Updated
  • 0
Food Finders Generic

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Food Finders Food Bank and Wabash are teaming up to fight hunger with their Feeding America fundraiser.

Wabash and Food Finders have been working together for over 20 years. Both companies agree that people need your help to provide healthy meals more than ever, especially during the holiday season.

Inflation, low wages, and utility prices have all contributed to people struggling with getting adequate food. CEO Katy Bunder says Wabash has played a big role in helping Food Finders with the services they provide.

From almost the very beginning of Food Finders, Wabash has been involved with us. They were instrumental in helping us get our very first trailer for the semi that we used to have," Bunder said. "They've helped us with a new trailer after that in 2014, and then they helped us get a refrigerated trailer during COVID, which was really hard to get. So we've had a long standing relationship with Wabash, and they've donated money, volunteers, and equipment."

Food Finders reminds everyone that every 1 in 8 people face hunger in the Greater Lafayette area.

If you would like to make a donation, click HERE.

Tags

Recommended for you