Voting locations for May primary election in Tippecanoe County

WEST LAFAYETET, Ind. (WLFI) — Voters will head to the polls Tuesday for the May primary election.
The only contested race in Tippecanoe County: four Democrats running for three at-large seats on the West Lafayette City Council.
As a result, only West Lafayette residents taking a Democratic ballot can vote in the primary.
Vote centers this year include the Purdue Black Cultural Center, West Lafayette Wellness Center, Faith West Community Center, Margerum City Hall and Connection Point Church.
The centers are open Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.