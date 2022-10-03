Vote for this week's "Game of the Week" October 3 Oct 3, 2022 Oct 3, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Vote for this week's "Game of the Week" for October 3! Winners will be announced Thursday! Polls close at 4 p.m. Wednesday! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From WLFI News 18 News Crash sends driver and PUPD officer to the hospital Updated Apr 24, 2022 News Tippecanoe County reports 13 new COVID cases Updated Mar 9, 2022 Community Jury selected for Lafayette murder trial Updated Jul 25, 2022 Archive Indiana blood levels dip dangerously low Jan 6, 2022 Archive The Salvation Army kicks off 2021 Red Kettle Campaign Updated Jan 12, 2022 National An Alabama city is facing a $25,000 fine for changing a street named after Jefferson Davis Nov 30, 2021 Recommended for you