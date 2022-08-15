Vote for this week's "Game of the Week" August 15 Aug 15, 2022 Aug 15, 2022 Updated 7 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Vote for this week's "Game of the Week" for August 15! Winners will be announced Thursday! Polls close at 4 p.m. Wednesday! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From WLFI News 18 News Terry goes for triple-double in win over Miami Updated Jan 12, 2022 News GOP bill would tighten limits on Indiana mail-in voting Updated Jan 26, 2022 Local Homeless Persons' Memorial Day 2021 Updated Jan 12, 2022 News Purdue's David Bell, Cam Allen earn Big Ten weekly football honors Updated Jan 12, 2022 News July 4, 8 AM Weather Forecast Update – A hot 4th ahead with storms likely this week Updated Jul 4, 2022 News Judge dismisses charges for duck boat tragedy Apr 6, 2022 Recommended for you