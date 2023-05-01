Volunteers plant trees near Columbian Park for Arbor Day

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Dozens of freshly planted trees will soon provide shade to Columbian Park.
Volunteers on Saturday planted 58 trees along Park Avenue in Lafayette in honor of Arbor Day.
Its part of a commitment to plant a thousand trees in the next five years. Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski says that amounts to about 250 trees a year.
Tree Lafayette organized the event with volunteers from the community and Purdue University.
Lafayette has already earned the title of Tree City USA, and now it has gone global.
"Now we are a tree city of the world," he says. "I think there's only three Indiana cities that have that designation, so this fits in with our climate action plan that we passed late last year, late 2022. So, turned out to be a beautiful day. In fact, I think we might have more volunteers than we've ever had."