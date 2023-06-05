Volunteers needed for Taste of Tippecanoe

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) -- The Taste of Tippecanoe is just around the corner, but officials with the event say they are still in need of hundreds of volunteers.
Volunteers are needed for several different tasks at the Taste including ticket sales at the front gate, ticket collection at taste booths, manning the Beer Garden, and so much more.
But volunteering won't just be helping out the Taste of Tippecanoe but the community as well as the Taste is a giant fundraiser that benefits everyone as stated by Arts Federation CEO Tetia Lee.
"Greater Lafayette is a community that is definitely all about volunteerism. This is a great way to give back to the community, all of the proceeds of taste of Tippecanoe go right back into the region that we serve through arts programs and services. It is a fundraiser and TAFs largest fundraiser, in fact it the largest single day fundraiser in the whole state of Indiana for the arts."
Plus if you will also be rewarded with free entry and rockin Taste of Tippecanoe t-shirt for your time. So if you would like to sign yourself up just click here to be taken to their page.
You will also be required to attend a volunteer training meeting, the times are listed below.
Monday June 5 12:00-1:00 PM
Thursday June 8 5:30-6:30 PM
Sunday June 11 2:00-3:00 PM
Monday June 12 5:30-6:30 PM