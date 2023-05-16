Volunteers needed for Lafayette's Clean Sweep

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Volunteers are needed to help keep the city looking great.
This year's community-wide Clean Sweep will be Saturday from 9-10:30 a.m.
Participants will meet at the Columbian Park Shelter by Tropicanoe Cove to pick up cleaning supplies.
Trash bags, gloves, recycling bags and free t-shirts will be provided.
The event is open to the public and everyone is welcome to volunteer.
If you'd like to help, contact the Lafayette City Clerk's Office at 765-807-1021 or send an email to clerks@lafayette.in.gov.