(WFLI) — For those wanting to pay your final respects to Varun Chheda.

His visitation is being held this Sunday.

Chheda's visitation will take place at Leppert Mortuary in Indianapolis.

Services are from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the 86th Street Leppert location.

If you would like to send flowers you can call the mortuary to make arrangements.