Vision for Lafayette City Hall: Wellness gym, health clinic and day care?

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — New perks at city hall could soon be coming to city employees.
Some of those benefits include a health clinic, wellness gym and daycare. Keystone Architecture is looking into the possibilities as part of a $35,000 space study.
The Lafayette Police Department will soon move into the public safety building under construction across the street. City Engineer Jeromy Grenard said that will free up some 8,000 square feet.
He also told News 18 that other city departments have grown since the last renovation in the 1990s.
"Our department, engineering, we occupy four different space in this building right now that are not adjacent to each other," Grenard said, "so this the opportunity we have to move some of those departments that are not working as efficiently back together."
Now, it's time to imagine the future of city hall.
"So whether that's here in this building, or we also have the building at the corner of Seventh and South that was purchased as part of the new public safety building and garage," Grenard said. "We're looking at that space, as well."
The Lafayette Fire Department could also move into city hall from its headquarters on North Fourth Street. Grenard said that will create a true public safety campus.