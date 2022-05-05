 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River from Lafayette to Riverton.

White River at Elliston and Edwardsport.

.Recent rainfall will lead to minor flooding along the Wabash and
Lower White Rivers in Indiana. Additional rainfall is expected over
the next several days, bringing additional flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. High
water affects river cabins near North 9th Street.  Low county
roads are nearly impassable. Tapawingo Park in West Lafayette
begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:30 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 12.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 1:30 PM EDT Thursday was 12.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.0
feet Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
early Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Vision for Lafayette City Hall: Wellness gym, health clinic and day care?

  • Updated
  • 0
Lafayette City Hall

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — New perks at city hall could soon be coming to city employees.

Some of those benefits include a health clinic, wellness gym and daycare. Keystone Architecture is looking into the possibilities as part of a $35,000 space study.

The Lafayette Police Department will soon move into the public safety building under construction across the street. City Engineer Jeromy Grenard said that will free up some 8,000 square feet. 

He also told News 18 that other city departments have grown since the last renovation in the 1990s. 

"Our department, engineering, we occupy four different space in this building right now that are not adjacent to each other," Grenard said, "so this the opportunity we have to move some of those departments that are not working as efficiently back together."

Now, it's time to imagine the future of city hall.

"So whether that's here in this building, or we also have the building at the corner of Seventh and South that was purchased as part of the new public safety building and garage," Grenard said. "We're looking at that space, as well."

The Lafayette Fire Department could also move into city hall from its headquarters on North Fourth Street. Grenard said that will create a true public safety campus.

Tags

Recommended for you