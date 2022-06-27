Virtual workshop set to help farmers prepare for future

TIPPECANOE COUNTY (WLFI) — A free virtual workshop will be taking to help help farmers, and their families, plan for the future.
The "Estate and Succession Planning for the Family Farm" workshop will be hosted by the Indiana Agricultural Law Foundation. The foundation was created back in 2005 by Indiana Farm Bureau.
"One of the things the foundation does is provide educational programming and we try to think about opportunities that impacts a large number of Indiana Farmers," said Director the Indiana Agricultural Law Foundation, John Shoup. "Estate and Succession planning impacts every single farm in the state."
This will be the ninth year for the workshop, which helps farmers think about long-term plans. The workshop will take place on Thursday, July 21.
Tippecanoe County Farm Bureau President, Corina Brant, understands the importance of having a plan in place.
"We took over my family's farm in Tippecanoe County, but my grandpa still does things alongside us and is a huge part in that," said Brant. "We kind of took over the financial aspect as he retired out."
Brant says there's a lot that goes into a farmers decision about the future of their operation.
"Farming isn't a cheap operation in general, so you never want to get hit with taxes," said Brant. "You have to think about your income, you have to think about all of the equipment that we use and land contracts. So there's so many factors that go into our operation."
Which is why Brant says if you don't have plans figured out, she recommends you to start thinking about it.
"Us as young farmers we don't have hundreds of thousands of dollars sitting around," said Brant. "So having a good relationship with our banker and having the open conversation with them, as well as the older generation that we're taking over from."
That's where Shoup says the Indiana Agricultural Law Foundation can help.
"Our hope is that our workshop start the process that families communicate," said Shoup. "Also to think about the future."
For eight years the workshop has helped guide farmers down the correct path when planning for the future.
"As parents you're thinking about the future of the farm and what's fair and equitable," said Shoup. "I think it is difficult and again part of our program will be how to imitate that communication, which is so important."
Shoup knows conversations planning for the future can be challenging, but he says they're necessary.
"I think we could all think of examples of either our family, or other families, where the estate planning process or the result of that process has led to fractured relationships in the family," said Shoup. "As I said, something is going to happen and planning is required and often time's folks have not a good plan or also no plan."
Shoup and Brant both agree, planning for future generations needs to be done.
"We want to farm for the future and so while we're just starting our farming journey we always want to think about the future," said Brant. "We want to make sure we instill our family farm values into the future for our kids and for the future generations to come."
Click here if you would like to register for the free virtual workshop on July 21.