Vinton Elementary considers switch to four-day school week

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Vinton Elementary School is considering moving to a four-day school week.
But Lafayette School Corp. first wants feedback from parents and staff.
Supt. Les Huddle is eyeing the 2024-2025 school year to implement the change.
The new schedule would look like this: School days from Monday to Thursday would be longer while Friday would be dropped.
Huddle points to staffing shortages as one reason for the switch.
He says a four-day work week could be a perk that attracts a bigger pool of more qualified candidates.
The corporation is also considering moving to a "choice" model.
Under that model, each elementary school would feature a unique schedule or focus like STEM. Parents could then choose which school best fits their needs.
Huddle hopes this model could also cut into the corporation's declining enrollment.
"We know choices are big right now for parents," he says. "We all have choices in about any other business we visit. We think we want to start exploring an opportunity for our parents."
The choice model comes with its own challenges, including transportation.
The corporation is working with community groups like the Boys and Girls Club of Tippecanoe County and the Lafayette Family YMCA to provide child care and meet other needs.
Huddle says parents and teachers should keep an eye out for public meetings on this transition.
He notes the next year-and-a-half should give everyone time to prepare.