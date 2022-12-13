Vigil to honor those who died while homeless in Tippecanoe County

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Two local organizations want to remember the lives of those who died while homeless.
Events will happen across the country next week for National Homeless Persons' Memorial Day.
A vigil organized by LTHC Homeless Services and the Lafayette Salvation Army will memorialize the 17 people in Tippecanoe County who died while homeless in 2022.
Participants will hear from community leaders and take a part in a prayer. Organizers will also read the names of the 17 people who died.
Jennifer Layton, president and CEO of LTHC, says the number of deaths is trending upward. Even one is too many, she adds.
Layton blames a shortage of affordable homes and apartments in Tippecanoe County.
"Some of these folks even have financial resources or a rental subsidy where they can pay for rental housing but there are simply no units that area available to them," she says. "That's a real problem."
Her agency is looking for partner landlords willing to help people in a housing crisis.
"The housing market has gone crazy," Layton says. "For those looking for home ownership opportunities, it's been difficult. For those that are low income looking for a rental unit, it's just been unbelievably difficult."
Temperatures are expected to plunge beginning this weekend. Staff with LTHC are doing what they can to find housing and shelter space for those in need of warmth, Layton says.
The vigil happens at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 21 on North 12th Street between LTHC and the Salvation Army.