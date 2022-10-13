 Skip to main content
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY FOR
CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR CENTRAL INDIANA...

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a Red
Flag Warning for critical fire weather conditions, which is in
effect from 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Friday. The Fire Weather Watch is no
longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA...all of central Indiana.

* TIMING... Friday morning through Friday evening.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the 60s to around 70.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended. Never throw cigarettes out
of a vehicle.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Vietnam Veterans share experience during Greater Lafayette Honor Flight

Honor Flight 2022

Vietnam Veterans share experience during Greater Lafayette Honor Flight

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLFI) — News 18 is wrapping up our coverage of Tuesday's Greater Lafayette Honor Flight.

As we've reported, the flight takes local veterans and their guardians to Washington, D.C. for a day to tour national memorials and monuments.

We're sharing the stories of two Vietnam Veterans as they toured the memorial built to honor their service.

"This is the second happiest flight I've ever been on in my life,” said Vietnam Veteran John Sawyer. “The first one was coming home from Nam."

Sawyer had a clear mission during Tuesday's Greater Lafayette Honor Flight.

"I've been to the traveling wall, but this is an entirely different situation,” Sawyer explained. “I've got closure here I think."

Sawyer brought five coins with him to place under names listed on the Vietnam Memorial. Each symbolized a relationship with a person who didn't make it back.

"At the traveling wall there was so many people around it I couldn't even find any names,” said Sawyer. “Here I found them all."

Vietnam Veteran Edward Reynolds was also looking for someone special. His childhood friend was killed in Vietnam.

"We played baseball together, little league together, went to school,” Reynolds said. “He was one year behind me."

Reynolds was able to find the name and take a rubbing of it.

"It brings back a lot of memories,” Reynolds explained. “A lot of memories."

For the veterans, the names are much more than letters etched in stone.

"When I came home from Nam, I had a bad experience with the protestors,” Sawyer said. “I've had a bad taste in my mouth ever since then, and it went away today."

For more information about the Greater Lafayette Honor Flight, click here.

