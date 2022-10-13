Vietnam Veterans share experience during Greater Lafayette Honor Flight

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLFI) — News 18 is wrapping up our coverage of Tuesday's Greater Lafayette Honor Flight.
As we've reported, the flight takes local veterans and their guardians to Washington, D.C. for a day to tour national memorials and monuments.
We're sharing the stories of two Vietnam Veterans as they toured the memorial built to honor their service.
"This is the second happiest flight I've ever been on in my life,” said Vietnam Veteran John Sawyer. “The first one was coming home from Nam."
Sawyer had a clear mission during Tuesday's Greater Lafayette Honor Flight.
"I've been to the traveling wall, but this is an entirely different situation,” Sawyer explained. “I've got closure here I think."
Sawyer brought five coins with him to place under names listed on the Vietnam Memorial. Each symbolized a relationship with a person who didn't make it back.
"At the traveling wall there was so many people around it I couldn't even find any names,” said Sawyer. “Here I found them all."
Vietnam Veteran Edward Reynolds was also looking for someone special. His childhood friend was killed in Vietnam.
"We played baseball together, little league together, went to school,” Reynolds said. “He was one year behind me."
Reynolds was able to find the name and take a rubbing of it.
"It brings back a lot of memories,” Reynolds explained. “A lot of memories."
For the veterans, the names are much more than letters etched in stone.
"When I came home from Nam, I had a bad experience with the protestors,” Sawyer said. “I've had a bad taste in my mouth ever since then, and it went away today."
