Video projection to 'light up the night' on Tippecanoe Co. courthouse

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – If you are planning to head to Downtown Lafayette for the Taste of Tippecanoe on Saturday, then you will likely notice a few changes to this year's event. If you stay long enough, you will see one of the biggest changes displayed right on the Tippecanoe County courthouse.
The Arts Federation will have a new light show for this year's Taste in place of the usual fireworks display. The light show will be projected onto two sides of the Tippecanoe County courthouse.
TAF is working with Purdue professor Esteban Garcia Bravo and his students to put the project together. The team of computer graphics specialists has been using a courthouse replica to test the system.
Garcia Bravo says the task of wrapping a building like the courthouse with an animated display has been challenging but rewarding.
"I had no clue what I was getting into because it is a very complex building,” Garcia Bravo said. “It is also very ideal because the color is just white, so it's an excellent surface for this type of experiment."
He adds everything projected onto the courthouse on Saturday, as well as the musical score played with the display, will be local creations.
"Our entire team is conformed from students and artists in the community,” Garcia Bravo said. “All the content that people are seeing is not stuff downloaded from the internet. It's all things that we made and produced ourselves."
Taste of Tippecanoe Director Ann Fields Monical says The Arts Federation has tested the idea and is now ready to take it to the next level.
"We had tried this last summer actually on the front of our building, so people may have kind of gotten a taste for what that may look like if they happened [to come] by on that First Friday,” Fields Monical said. “We're making it even bigger by doing two sides of the courthouse."
Garcia Bravo says two, large projectors will be positioned outside the windows of two downtown apartments to display the light show. He says the show will have a few distinct parts.
"It's a journey through space that then brings you into the natural surroundings,” Garcia Bravo said. “Then there will be some sort of abstract experiences that play a little bit with the geometry of the building."
Garcia Bravo says the light show will take place shortly after sundown, around 9:20 p.m. The show itself will last about 20 minutes. He says the projectors will continue to show artwork on the courthouse until the Taste ends at midnight.
