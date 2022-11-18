 Skip to main content
...WINDY CONDITIONS AND ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER DANGER SATURDAY...

Strong gusty winds will develop Saturday afternoon and evening.
Expect wind gusts out of the west and southwest in excess of 40
mph. Isolated higher gusts will be possible, and the strongest
winds will be more likely the further north you are.

These winds will cause unsecured outdoor objects and holiday
decorations to be blown about, and may cause driving difficulties
for high profile vehicles.

This will combine with afternoon RH values of around 25 percent to
create an elevated fire weather danger. Avoid outdoor burning when
possible and properly dispose of any flammable objects.

VIDEO: Live Interview at West Lafayette Before Semi State Championship

  • Updated
  • 0

Sports 18 caught up with West Lafayette Head Coach Shane Fry ahead of the Semi State Championship game at 7PM. 

Red Devils (13-0) will host Bishop Chatard (9-4).

In their last outing, Bishop Chatard defeated Yorktown, 42-14. West Lafayette defeated Knox, 55-14.

The last time these two teams met was in 2019 for the Sectional Championship. Bishop Chatard won 42-14.

Bishop Chatard has won 15 state championships, two against West Lafayette.

The winner of this matchup will head to the Class 3A State Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium. 

