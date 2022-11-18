VIDEO: Live Interview at West Lafayette Before Semi State Championship

Sports 18 caught up with West Lafayette Head Coach Shane Fry ahead of the Semi State Championship game at 7PM.
Red Devils (13-0) will host Bishop Chatard (9-4).
In their last outing, Bishop Chatard defeated Yorktown, 42-14. West Lafayette defeated Knox, 55-14.
The last time these two teams met was in 2019 for the Sectional Championship. Bishop Chatard won 42-14.
Bishop Chatard has won 15 state championships, two against West Lafayette.
The winner of this matchup will head to the Class 3A State Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium.