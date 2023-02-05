 Skip to main content
VIDEO: Girls Swim & Dive Sectionals

IHSAA Swim & Dive Sectionals

Sectional 12 - West Lafayette

1. Zionsville- 573

2. Harrison- 417

3. West Lafayette- 298

4. Lebanon- 184

5. McCutcheon- 160

6. Lafayette Jefferson- 142

7. Clinton Central- 138

8. Lafayette Central Catholic- 111

9. Caroll- 81

10. University- 50

11. Frankfort- 46

12. Faith Christian- 32

Sectional 10 - Crawfordsville

1. Western Boone- 402

2. North Montgomery- 341

3. Southmont- 315

4. Twin Lakes- 280

5. Benton Central 171

6. South Vermillion- 144

7. Seeger Memorial- 144

8. Fountain Central- 139

9. Crawfordsville- 136

10. Covington- 49