VIDEO: Girls Swim & Dive Sectionals

IHSAA Swim & Dive Sectionals
Sectional 12 - West Lafayette
1. Zionsville- 573
2. Harrison- 417
3. West Lafayette- 298
4. Lebanon- 184
5. McCutcheon- 160
6. Lafayette Jefferson- 142
7. Clinton Central- 138
8. Lafayette Central Catholic- 111
9. Caroll- 81
10. University- 50
11. Frankfort- 46
12. Faith Christian- 32
Sectional 10 - Crawfordsville
1. Western Boone- 402
2. North Montgomery- 341
3. Southmont- 315
4. Twin Lakes- 280
5. Benton Central 171
6. South Vermillion- 144
7. Seeger Memorial- 144
8. Fountain Central- 139
9. Crawfordsville- 136
10. Covington- 49