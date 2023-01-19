Versiti Blood Center partners with Boilermaker Alliance

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)— Dozens of Purdue students stood in line to give blood at the Krach Leadership Center Thursday afternoon but students weren't the only ones in attendance.
For the first time Versiti partnered with Boilermaker Alliance bringing majority of Purdue's football players on board to help including the team's newest transfer, Hudson Card.
"Just to give back to the community is bigger than football so any opportunity that we get to give back, I mean I've only been here for little more than a week and the community here is just great and has taken me in with open arms so whatever I can do to give back," said Purdue Football Quaterback Hudson Card.
Donor Services Director Denena Edwards says the state is in critical need for blood and hospitals have minimal units on the shelves right now to help people that may need it.
For wide receiver Broc Thompson donating blood is something he relates to on a personal level.
"My little brother had osteosarcoma, he was diagnosed with cancer and about two years back he beat it, thankfully, so yea I've given blood about twice but yea that was just one of the many reasons giving blood impacts so many lives and it's such a small thing for such a big reward," said Thompson.
Offensive Lineman Eric Miller said he's proud his team was there in support of a great event.
"We heard every person that gives blood today helps to save three lives so to be a part of something like this and help bring awareness to a group like this is pretty special and means a lot to all of us," said Miller
The Boilermaker Alliance will have another blood drive next Wednesday January 25th at the ROTC building that will feature majority of Purdue's defensive players.