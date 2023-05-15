Vendor at Lafayette Farmer's Market opens new shop

FOUNTAIN COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — For over 10 years Becks Family Farm has been selling produce at the Lafayette Farmer's Market.
“We grow vegetables on a large scale with sweet corn, green beans, tomatoes, zucchini, cucumbers and all the different types of vegetables that most people enjoy," said Co-Owner, Adam Beck.
Beck said two of their most popular items are green beans and sweet corn.
"We've got cucumbers and zucchini that are getting close," said Beck. "We've got cherry tomatoes coming on too and we will have red tomatoes I believe probably by Memorial Day."
Being a vendor at the Lafayette Farmers Market was always something Beck and his wife wanted to do.
They made it their goal when they were students at Purdue.
"We would go to the farmers market and we thought if we could come up with a place we could grow vegetables and take it back to the farmers market to sell, we would do that," said Beck.
Some of the produce grown also goes to Food Finders Food Bank.
“In 2016 I reached out to Food Finders and explained that we have the ability to pick a lot of green beans because we have a machine,” said Beck. “I wanted to know if they would be interested in partnering up with us and if we could grow them would they be able to come pick them up and distribute them to people in-need.”
Beck says they’ve been working together ever since.
He says it’s been a great working relationship.
“I’ve never been a salesman but I just reached out to them and said hey this is the situation and we’re close, are you interested in something like that,” said Beck. “They jumped on really quick.”
The Beck family decided it was time for an expansion.
They recently opened a new market store on their farm.
"We'll be open on the weekends up until he first of June and then we'll be open six days a week," said Beck.
At their new store, Becks Family Farm Market, customers can buy their produce and items from other local businesses.
"We just take in a lot of vendors that don't maybe have the resale ability to sale retail like we can," said Beck. "So we can help them out."
You'll notice hydroponic lettuce from Southern Indiana and Hoosier grassfed beef from just down the road.
Beck says once their produce comes in for the season, their store will be packed.
"Once the summer starts and we have our green beans and we have sweet corn then all of that will be in here so people can come in and shop," said Beck.
In previous years, the Beck family also sold their produce on a road-side-stand near their property.
“Basically it’s a three-sided shed and we put vegetables out in the stand by the road and we put it on Facebook,” said Beck. “We had a lot of business that way because people just came by and bought things and left the money in the box."
Beck says they'll continue to have the road-side-stand even with their new shop.
He says they're excited for this new opportunity and can't wait to see what the upcoming summer holds.
"It made up feel really well at the end of the day that all of the hard work was paying off and we hope it continues all summer long," said Beck.