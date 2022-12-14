Veedersburg man accused of sexual misconduct with a minor

FOUNTAIN COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Fountain County man is behind bars tonight for alleged sexual misconduct with a minor.
Indiana State Police detectives arrested 50-year-old James McElwee Jr. of Veedersburg Tuesday evening.
ISP says the arrest comes after a month-long investigation stemming from a tip from the state Department of Child Services.
Detectives determined the alleged misconduct occurred on multiple occasions with a victim younger than 16 but older than 13.
McElwee has been booked in the Fountain County Jail.
He faces two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor and five counts of vicarious sexual gratification.