Veedersburg man accused of sexual misconduct with a minor

  • Updated
James McElwee Jr. Mugshot

FOUNTAIN COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Fountain County man is behind bars tonight for alleged sexual misconduct with a minor.

Indiana State Police detectives arrested 50-year-old James McElwee Jr. of Veedersburg Tuesday evening.

ISP says the arrest comes after a month-long investigation stemming from a tip from the state Department of Child Services.

Detectives determined the alleged misconduct occurred on multiple occasions with a victim younger than 16 but older than 13.

McElwee has been booked in the Fountain County Jail.

He faces two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor and five counts of vicarious sexual gratification.

