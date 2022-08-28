Vandals take TSC buses on joy rides, damage playground equipment

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind.(WLFI) — Vandals took six school buses on joy rides near Wea Ridge Elementary and Middle schools, police said Sunday.
The buses were parked in Tippecanoe School Corp.'s secure, fenced-in parking area.
Police say the vandals crashed at least one bus into playground equipment near the schools.
Other buses were plowed through additional fencing, into wooded areas and onto a cross-country path.
Two more buses were stuck in mud when police arrived at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Several buses within the parking lot were also struck and damaged.
It's unclear how the vandals accessed the fenced-in parking area. Officials believe they took keys that were hidden in a decommissioned bus also parked in the secure lot.
TSC and the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office are investigating the incident.
Anyone with information should call 765-423-9321.
In a statement, TSC spokesperson Sue Scott says:
"We are shocked and disappointed by the damage done at two of our schools this weekend. The damage to our buses, playground and property is extensive.
"This will not impact our school operations or bus routes tomorrow. The buses involved were decommissioned and scheduled to be traded in.
"We had a crew clean up debris and make repairs at Wea Ridge Elementary School so students can use at least part of the playground.
"We are working with the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office reviewing security camera footage in hopes of identifying the individuals responsible for this damage."
This story will be updated.