'Vaccine apathy' blamed after hundreds of Lafayette students sent home

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — City schools aren't holding in-person classes Wednesday morning.
But if they were, more than 200 students would still be at home because they aren't up to date on their vaccinations.
Local school corporations leniently enforced their vaccine requirements during and immediately after the pandemic.
Now, they're ramping up enforcement, resulting in at least 230 Lafayette school kids being sent home.
They can't come back without showing proof of a scheduled appointment.
County Health Officer Dr. Greg Loomis says this is creating a tidal wave of demand.
"What we've seen is not so much vaccine denial, as we have seen vaccine apathy," Loomis says. "During the COVID years, it wasn't really enforced, and, now, it is being enforced in a gentle, reminding way. We're seeing the tsunami of parents bringing their children out to get vaccinated, and I very much appreciate that."
Loomis says 81% of local kids are vaccinated against measles, mumps and rubella compared to 89% statewide.
A Lafayette School Corp. spokesperson says administrators sent letters and multiple reminder emails to parents before excluding their kids from school.
We reached out to Tippecanoe School Corporation for comment but haven't heard back.
