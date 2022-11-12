UPDATED AT 10:40 PM....November 13, 8 PM Weather Forecast Update-New Information On Some Snow Ahead & Cold Weather!

A chunk of the area awoke to whitened grass this morning or experienced the snow come down at a good clip!
Trace amounts of snow occurred over our northwestern counties from flurries or from very light dustings. In our eastern & southern to southeastern area to as far northwest as Tippecanoe & Carroll counties, 0.5-2" amounts were reported with even a few isolated +2" amounts. The highest total received was 3" near the Dayton area.
The system was definitely an extremely efficient snow producer with good frontagenetical banding features. Looks like we'd have the grass whitened in parts of the viewing area, especially east & southeastern half, but it was unclear how or if the higher amounts would set up into our area. Sure enough, they did!
Any snow showers & flurries or even patchy light freezing drizzle will fade by early Sunday morning for much of the area
Some pockets of clearing are possible tonight with lows 22-29.
Some very slow clearing is expected Sunday with highs 36-41 with a few lake effect snow showers lingering in the northeast. Winds look northwest at 10-15 mph.
We are partly cloudy Sunday night with lows 18-23 as winds shift to the northeast then east to southeast at 2-4 mph.
Monday looks mostly sunny, then increasing clouds again with highs 39-44 & an east wind turning to the southeast at 9-15 mph.
Monday night turns overcast with lows in the upper 20s & snow arriving after midnight.
Snow intensity, duration & overall magnitude will be determined by the timing of the phasing of the clipper system to our northwest & the southern storm system to our southwest.
There is now high confidence that a phasing will occur, but if it occurs right overhead in the area, accumulations will be less (but certainly more than if no phasing occurred).
That is the new tricky part.
So, count on some accumulation on roadways & slippery travel for the morning commute Tuesday, but it is a bit blurry on amounts of snow.
The snow would tend to taper Tuesday noon to afternoon for a bit as dry slot comes in anyway, whether we see 1" or 2" or more than that.
With this system, the snowfall will be area-wide & it will occur with colder ground & pavement temperatures prior & within the morning commute.
It is possible that we see some cold drizzle in this dry slot Tuesday afternoon-evening with temperatures 33-36. This will lead to gloomy, damp, foggy conditions. Temperatures aloft will not be cold enough, nor with the lift support ice nucleation for flakes during that time it appears at the moment.
A scattering of snow showers should follow Tuesday night & even into Wednesday with lots of clouds, northwest winds picking up & returning & highs 33-36 Wednesday after lows in the upper 20s to 30 Tuesday night.
Additional accumulation looks light with dusting to 0.5". Re-freezing will occur Tuesday night-Wednesday morning.
Some snow showers are possible late week, but lack of phasing precludes any substantial accumulation other than very minor dustings.
However, it turns even colder to end the week & move into the start of next weekend.
Highs of 25-30 will occur with lows 8-13.
However, a big warm-up gets underway before Thanksgiving with highs around Thanksgiving in the 50s to 62 possible with showers arriving.
Risk of snowfall returns as we end November &. move into early December.
So.............you can see all of the well-below normal temperatures to Pre-Thanksgiving, then the Thanksgiving warm-up:
It then gets a bit colder, but then warmer than normal after Thanksgiving, but watch that purple begin to surge southeastward rapidly. It impacts, again, as we end November & move into early December:
Thoughts are that wintry weather continues in the early half of December (with snow opportunities), then seems to disappear for the second half with a wet, mild Christmas. Then, New Years to early January, temperatures tank & snow & ice risk occur.