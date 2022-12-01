Update: Yeager Road construction expected to be completed by Summer 2023

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Construction on a local road is still down to one lane, making some peoples commutes even longer.
Yeager Road has been under construction since this summer and was originally predicted to be done by the new year, but with January first right around the corner, it's clear things have not gone as planned.
Construction is not going to be done by next month, but crews are hoping to pave the road wide enough to reinstate two lanes until construction season begins again in April. Ben Anderson is the West Lafayette Public Works Director and shares one of the main reasons for the delay.
Concrete is a big one. I mean concrete shortages is a big issue around the area in terms of supply of cement to make concrete," Anderson said. "And that has caused schedule delays for every project, everywhere."
With it being the beginning of December crews are weather dependent on how much they can get accomplished. This is due to the fact pavement has a larger restriction with cold temperatures than concrete. That means temperatures need to stay above freezing and things are looking hopeful with the forecast being just that the next couple of days.
"Paving the road wide enough that way we can go back to two way travel through the winter months and try to get this side of the roadway completed for this construction season," Anderson said. "Then when spring comes we'll construct that other side. We still will try to get stone down on the path so it's ready to pave."
The project as a whole is predicted be done in June of 2023, almost a year after it began.