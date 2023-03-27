UPDATE: Widow receives Temporary Protected Status, returning to Ukraine to bury husband

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - Ukrainian refugee Olesia Vasylenko, who came to West Lafayette with her children to escape the Russian invasion of Ukraine, received temporary protected status in the United States Monday.
This means she has also received permission to travel to Ukraine to bury her husband, Kostyantyn Semchynsky, a Ukrainian soldier who died in the war.
As News 18 has reported, Vasylenko came to the United States just over a year ago with her children, 13-year-old son, Glebe, and eight-year-old daughter, Solo.
Her husband stayed behind to fight in the war, but he was killed on Sunday, March 19.
At first, Vasylenko was unable to return to Ukraine to bury her husband because her status application had been under review by the federal government for almost a year.
Vasylenko now tells News 18 she is already on her way back to Ukraine and expects to arrive later this week.