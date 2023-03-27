UPDATE: Widow receives Temporary Protected Status, returning to Ukraine to bury husband

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton, Mount Carmel, Vincennes, Clinton,
Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, Terre Haute, Covington,
Lafayette, and Montezuma.

.Significant rainfall of 2 to nearly 5 inches last week has resulted
in widespread lowland flooding along the Wabash, White, and East
Fork White Rivers. Moderate flooding is occurring near Seymour on
the East Fork White River, is starting to develop on the lower
reaches of the White River, and is expected to develop on the lower
reaches of the Wabash River.

The crests on the main stem rivers are in the following locations as
of Monday night. On the Wabash, near Covington, on the White,
approaching Elliston, and along the East Fork White, approaching
Rivervale.

Flooding will likely last for a week or more in some areas,
particularly in southwest Indiana along the lower reaches of the
main stem rivers. Rain late in the week could extend flooding
further in time as well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. Flood
waters near SR 225 between Old SR 25 and Battleground. Warren CR
350 N near Black Rock Preserve and Tippecanoe CR 950 W in the
Wabash Bottoms, Janssen Tract area may be impassable. Fort
Ouiatenon grounds begin to flood. Flooding at the Grandville
Public Access site.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM EDT Monday the stage was 15.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM EDT Monday was 16.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Friday morning and continue falling to 9.9 feet Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

UPDATE: Widow receives Temporary Protected Status, returning to Ukraine to bury husband

  • 0
Ukrainian family loses father to war with Russia

Olesia Vasylenko (left) poses in matching unicorn pajama sets with her daughter Solo, husband Kostyantyn Semchynsky, and son Glebe. Kostyantyn was killed March 19, 2023 while fighting for the Ukrainian army in the war with Russia. Now, Olesia desperately seeks to find a way home for his burial. 

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - Ukrainian refugee Olesia Vasylenko, who came to West Lafayette with her children to escape the Russian invasion of Ukraine, received temporary protected status in the United States Monday.

This means she has also received permission to travel to Ukraine to bury her husband, Kostyantyn Semchynsky, a Ukrainian soldier who died in the war.

As News 18 has reported, Vasylenko came to the United States just over a year ago with her children, 13-year-old son, Glebe, and eight-year-old daughter, Solo.

Her husband stayed behind to fight in the war, but he was killed on Sunday, March 19.

At first, Vasylenko was unable to return to Ukraine to bury her husband because her status application had been under review by the federal government for almost a year.

Vasylenko now tells News 18 she is already on her way back to Ukraine and expects to arrive later this week.

