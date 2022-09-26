UPDATE: None injured in Sunday fire, school gym damaged

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A fire in the gymnasium at St. James Lutheran School in Lafayette Sunday night cancelled classes on Monday.
At 9:40 p.m. Sunday, an alarm called the Lafayette Fire Department to the fire in the Saint James Lutheran School Gymnasium. The gym's mechanical room — which housed a furnace, water heater, electrical panel, fire alarm and all the athletic wear and equipment for St. James — was engulfed in flames.
Nobody was present at the time of the fire and nobody was injured. Fire Department inspector Todd Trent told News 18 that the blaze burned at over 100 degrees for about four hours.
The burning of gym mats lead to heavy smoke and soot in the gym.
"We're waiting on more data to come back in at this point in time," Trent said. "But, right now, the fire cause is undetermined."
Trent said there is currently no reason to believe this fire is connected to recent arsons in the area.
St. James admissions director Morgan Kurtz said sporting events are not going to be played at St. James until further notice. The floors were waterlogged as the blaze was fought and the athletic equipment likely cannot be salvaged.
When she heard the news of the fire, Kurtz said she was devastated.
"This gym is community," Kurtz said. "We have God as our foundation in this building. I have four children [who attend school] here myself, I have a middle schooler that looks forward to the basketball games played in this gymnasium. It's a community here."
Since the gym, school and church sanctuary are three separate buildings — with the gym being the newest — the fire did not damage any of the historically significant structures.
Sean Lutes, President of Lafayette's Historical Preservation Commission, said the church and school are well on their way to becoming protected landmarks.
"It only takes one fire in these historic buildings that can really take out a whole neighborhood very easily," Lutes said.
The St. James gym does not have a sprinkler system. Inspector Trent says that's because it was grandfathered in to the latest regulations since they haven't renovated or changed the building's use.
The school is waiting to hear back from their insurance provider before making plans for repairs or renovations.