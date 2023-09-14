 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UPDATE: Lafayette man arrested on charges connected to a hit and run involving child

  • Updated
  • 0
LPD Lafayette Police Department Generic 1.jpg
Dodson-Walker, Christian Dontral

Dodson-Walker, Christian Dontral

 

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette man has been arrested on charges connected to a hit and run involving a child.

As News 18 previously reported, it happened in the area of State Road 38 and Poplar Lane shortly before 8:30 Wednesday evening.

Officers say a group of kids were trying to cross State Road 38 when Christian Dodson-Walker hit a 9-year-old boy.

He left the scene and the 9-year-old received minor injuries.

Later in the evening officers found the suspect vehicle on Chauncey Court East.

Officers say Dodson-Walker was the driver and had marijuana in plain view in the vehicle.

He has since been released from the Tippecanoe County Jail. 

Recommended for you