UPDATE: Lafayette man arrested on charges connected to a hit and run involving child

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette man has been arrested on charges connected to a hit and run involving a child.
As News 18 previously reported, it happened in the area of State Road 38 and Poplar Lane shortly before 8:30 Wednesday evening.
Officers say a group of kids were trying to cross State Road 38 when Christian Dodson-Walker hit a 9-year-old boy.
He left the scene and the 9-year-old received minor injuries.
Later in the evening officers found the suspect vehicle on Chauncey Court East.
Officers say Dodson-Walker was the driver and had marijuana in plain view in the vehicle.
He has since been released from the Tippecanoe County Jail.