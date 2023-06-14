 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Coroner names man killed in Boswell house fire

  Updated
35 year old Michael Redman has been identified as the victim of the house fire on the 300 block of N. Clinton street is Boswell Indiana
Boswell home burnt in fire, one dead

Multiple crews respond to a house which was engulfed in flames Wednesday morning in the 300 block of North Clinton Street in Boswell. One person is dead. The fire was out by 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

BOSWELL, Ind. (WLFI) — One person is dead after an early morning house fire.

Multiple crews responded to a house engulfed in flames at about 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of North Clinton Street in Boswell.

Indiana State Police, the Indiana State Fire Marshal and the Benton County coroner are on scene, according to Sheriff John Cox.

The fire was out by 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Clinton Street remains closed and drivers should avoid the area, according to a Facebook post by the Benton County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Benton County coroners office the victim has been identified at 35 year old Michael Redman. The autopsy is scheduled for Friday, June 16th. 

News 18 is continuing to follow this developing story and we'll have more details as they become available.