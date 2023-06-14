UPDATE: Coroner names man killed in Boswell house fire

BOSWELL, Ind. (WLFI) — One person is dead after an early morning house fire.
Multiple crews responded to a house engulfed in flames at about 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of North Clinton Street in Boswell.
Indiana State Police, the Indiana State Fire Marshal and the Benton County coroner are on scene, according to Sheriff John Cox.
The fire was out by 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Clinton Street remains closed and drivers should avoid the area, according to a Facebook post by the Benton County Sheriff's Office.
According to the Benton County coroners office the victim has been identified at 35 year old Michael Redman. The autopsy is scheduled for Friday, June 16th.
