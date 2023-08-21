UPDATE: Coroner IDs inmate who died at Tippecanoe County Jail

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — An inmate's death Sunday afternoon at the Tippecanoe County Jail is under investigation by the sheriff's office and coroner, as well as Indiana State Police.
ISP Sgt. Jeremy Piers says the inmate was found unresponsive in the shower at about 4 p.m. Sunday.
Piers says he died from an apparent self-inflicted wound. Foul play is not suspected.
Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello identified him as Cordarro Curtis, 29, of East Chicago.
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.
As News 18 reported, Curtis was behind bars on attempted murder charges in connection to an early morning May shooting at Burberry Place Apartments in Lafayette.
Police say he fired several shots into a car occupied by his ex-girlfriend.