UPDATE: Coroner IDs inmate who died at Tippecanoe County Jail

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 107. For
the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat
index values up to 109 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southeast,
southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, until 8 AM EDT Wednesday. For
the Excessive Heat Watch, from Wednesday morning through
Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 107. For
the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat
index values up to 109 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southeast,
southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, until 8 AM EDT Wednesday. For
the Excessive Heat Watch, from Wednesday morning through
Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT MONDAY NIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Quality Day, IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT
EDT MONDAY NIGHT.

An Air Quality Action Day for Ozone has been issued. Ozone levels
are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range.
Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease,
such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

UPDATE: Coroner IDs inmate who died at Tippecanoe County Jail

  • Updated
  • 0
Cordarro Curtis mugshot

Cordarro Curtis was arrested after allegedly shooting his ex-girlfriend in the arm in Lafayette Saturday morning. Curtis is charged with Aggravated Battery, Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon, and Pointing a Firearm.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — An inmate's death Sunday afternoon at the Tippecanoe County Jail is under investigation by the sheriff's office and coroner, as well as Indiana State Police.

ISP Sgt. Jeremy Piers says the inmate was found unresponsive in the shower at about 4 p.m. Sunday.

Piers says he died from an apparent self-inflicted wound. Foul play is not suspected.

Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello identified him as Cordarro Curtis, 29, of East Chicago.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

As News 18 reported, Curtis was behind bars on attempted murder charges in connection to an early morning May shooting at Burberry Place Apartments in Lafayette.

Police say he fired several shots into a car occupied by his ex-girlfriend.

Recommended for you