Unsealed documents released in Richard Allen trial

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — Judge Frances C. Gull has entered an order in State of Indiana vs. Richard M. Allen unsealing a number of documents in that case. The 118 documents were sent on Wednesday afternoon.
Allen faces two counts of murder in the February 2017 deaths of Abby Williams and Libby German.
"Counsel agree with the Court that the public interest is best served by transparency, but that certain pleadings should remained sealed," stated the order. "
The order did list several documents that will remain sealed:
- Original, unredacted Affidavit for the Probable Cause shall remain sealed as it lists names of juvenile witnesses;
- The transport order previously entered shall remain sealed for security purposes
- The Defense Ex Parte Motions and related Orders shall remain sealed pursuant to long established case law."
"All other pleadings filed prior to the date of this order shall be unsealed and made available to the public."
This is a developing story. WLFI will have complete coverage of the documents tonight at News 18 5 and 6.