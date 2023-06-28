 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Day, in effect until midnight EDT
on Thursday.

An Air Quality Action Day for PM 2.5 has been issued. Fine
particulate levels are expected to be Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
range. Active children and adults, and people with respiratory
disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Carpool or use public transportation.
* Staying indoors whenever possible.
* Monitor indoor air quality by keeping air circulating and
checking on indoor filtration systems.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://www.apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

Unsealed documents released in Richard Allen trial

  • Updated
  • 0
AllenPerpWalkSTILL

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — Judge Frances C. Gull has entered an order in State of Indiana vs. Richard M. Allen unsealing a number of documents in that case. The 118 documents were sent on Wednesday afternoon. 

Allen faces two counts of murder in the February 2017 deaths of Abby Williams and Libby German.

"Counsel agree with the Court that the public interest is best served by transparency, but that certain pleadings should remained sealed," stated the order. "

The order did list several documents that will remain sealed:

  • Original, unredacted Affidavit for the Probable Cause shall remain sealed as it lists names of juvenile witnesses;
  • The transport order previously entered shall remain sealed for security purposes
  • The Defense Ex Parte Motions and related Orders shall remain sealed pursuant to long established case law."

"All other pleadings filed prior to the date of this order shall be unsealed and made available to the public."

This is a developing story. WLFI will have complete coverage of the documents tonight at News 18 5 and 6.

