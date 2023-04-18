United Way of Greater Lafayette celebrates 100 years

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — United Way of Greater Lafayette is honoring 100 years of service with a special gala on Saturday.
The organization spent the last lifetime fighting for health education and financial stability.
The night is hosted to not only celebrate the anniversary but also those who made it possible, including past chairs and volunteers.
United Way helps many non for profit organizations and those in need throughout the community.
United Way Donor Experience Associate Janice Smith explains how people can find resources in the area.
"So everyone's familiar with 911, you can call 211," she says. "So if it's housing stability or food insecurity, if it's addiction and recovery please reach out to 211."
The gala is sold out but you can continue the United Way legacy into the next century by volunteering at anytime.