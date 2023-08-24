 Skip to main content
United Way announces 2023 campaign goal

United Way of Greater Lafayette's 2023 campaign kickoff

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — United Way of Greater Lafayette has a new campaign goal for 2023. 

Community members gathered at GE Aviation for the campaign kickoff event. 

At the event, the 2023 campaign goal was announced. 

This year's goal is $4,750,000.

Campaign Chair, Kris Kessler, says our community is growing and that means the needs of our community are growing too. 

"The number we landed on addresses our needs and it's also a very doable number," said Kessler. "With the help from our vibrant community, and economy, we can hit that goal and address the needs that are here." 

Kessler says he's honored to be the Campaign Chair this year. 

His dad, Jeff Kessler, was the Campaign Chair in 2005. 

Kris says he's honored to follow his father’s footsteps. 

"I look up to my father so I'm incredibly privileged to do that and I feel very humbled to be able to walk in his footsteps," said Kris. "I'm just incredibly grateful."

If you would like to learn more about United Way of Great Lafayette, and donate to the campaign, click here. 

