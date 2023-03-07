Union bricklayers picket outside West Lafayette bank under construction

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Union bricklayers on Tuesday formed a picket line on U.S. 231, where a Community State Bank building is under construction.
The bricklayers could be seen next to a giant, inflatable rat, which are commonly used by unions in times of protests or strikes.
A sign near the picket line reads, "Bricklayers Local 4 says shame! Shame! Shame!"
The bottom of the sign reads, "Schenkel and Schmucker," which are two Fort Wayne-based construction companies.
Local 4 representative Shannon Turner says the bricklayers are urging the bank to use local help instead of out-of-town companies.
News 18 reached out to Brook, Indiana-based Community State Bank for comment but hasn't heard back.
A spokesperson for Schenkel Construction declined to comment.
News 18's calls to Schmucker Construction were not answered.