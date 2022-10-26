Ukrainian woman with dwarfism testifies against adoptive father in neglect case

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Natalia Barnett testified on Wednesday she learned nearly everything she knows about life, including how to read, write and wash her hair, from friends who took her in.
She was the last person to take the witness stand before prosecutors rested their case in a jury trial on neglect charges against her adoptive father, Michael Barnett.
The Ukrainian immigrant with dwarfism says her adoptive parents abandoned her in Lafayette before moving from Westfield to Canada.
She says they left her in a Lafayette apartment without a walker, wheelchair or any knowledge of the city and without knowing how to read, write, cook, clean or handle her personal hygiene.
Michael Barnett and his ex-wife, Kristine, have said Natalia was an adult pretending to be a child. Their daughter testified Wednesday she was born in 1989 and was in her 20s at adoption.
Michael Barnett's defense attorneys played videos of Natalia running across a street, walking through a grocery store and clinging to the edge of a pool. They've argued throughout the trial she was an able-bodied adult who was no longer interested in being a part of the family.
One thing attorneys haven't mentioned: The fact Natalia Barnett was born in Ukraine and adopted in the U.S.
Neighbors who knew her described her as smelly, unkempt and having a 5-year-old's capacity for understanding.
She credits a Lafayette family who took her in and taught her basic hygiene, education and other life skills.
Attorneys on both sides are expected to make closing arguments tomorrow.