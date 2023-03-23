Ukrainian refugees in West Lafayette mourn loss of husband, father

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Ukrainian family of refugees is mourning the loss of husband and father Kostyantyn Semchynsky.
Semchynsky stayed back to fight against the Russian invasion while his wife, Olesia Vasylenko, and their two children stayed with relatives in West Lafayette, one of whom was a retired Purdue University professor.
According to a GoFundMe page, Semchynsky was killed recently in the war in Ukraine.
Last March, News 18 spoke to the family when they first arrived in town.
Semchynsky was a professor in Ukraine before the war.
According to the fundraising page, "He loved his family and communicated with them as much as he possibly could when he was on the front lines."