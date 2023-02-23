Ukrainian Grit & Hope Exhibit Opens At Purdue University

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – The week of February 19th marks one year since Russian troops invaded Ukrainian soil.
Today a traveling exhibit had it opening in the Purdue Union.
The Exhibit showcases photos from the frontline of Ukrainian life since the war began.
Kyiv-based photojournalist Vitalii Nosach is the creator behind "Ukrainian Grit & Hope", showing the realities of life during war.
While Nosach is still in Ukraine his wife Tonya Gordiienko is a part of Purdue's Ukrainian Scholar Initiative.
She is who helped make the exhibit what it is and opened it here in West Lafayette.
Gordiienko shares why showcasing the realities of war is so important.
“It is important to understand that war is still going on and its important not to ignore it just because it's ugly or it's unpleasant because people are still in Ukraine suffering and a lot of them are dying. And it's not an easy topic but it would be wrong to ignore it just because you don't feel comfortable,” Gordiienko says.
The exhibit’s open date was intentionally made February 23rd because February 24th is the one year anniversary for the start of the Ukrainian-Russian war.