Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Tippecanoe River near Delphi.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Wildcat Creek near Lafayette.

.Rainfall amounts of one and a half to over three inches since
Tuesday night has brought lowland flooding to upper portions of the
Tippecanoe River and Wildcat Creek, and will bring lowland flooding
along the Wabash starting this afternoon and working downstream into
this weekend that could last into early next week along parts of the
middle and lower Wabash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Tippecanoe River near Delphi.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Low agricultural lands, river parks and a
few local roads flood along the Tippecanoe River.  Oakdale Public
Access Site flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EST Thursday the stage was 8.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM EST Thursday was 8.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 8.2
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage late tonight.
- Flood stage is 8.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

  • 0
Ukrainian Grit & Hope Exhibit Opens At Purdue University

Ukrainian Photojournalist creates Exhibit "Ukrainian Grit & Hope". 

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – The week of February 19th marks one year since Russian troops invaded Ukrainian soil. 

Today a traveling exhibit had it opening in the Purdue Union. 

The Exhibit showcases photos from the frontline of Ukrainian life since the war began.

Kyiv-based photojournalist Vitalii Nosach is the creator behind "Ukrainian Grit & Hope", showing the realities of life during war.

While Nosach is still in Ukraine his wife Tonya Gordiienko is a part of Purdue's Ukrainian Scholar Initiative.

She is who helped make the exhibit what it is and opened it here in West Lafayette.

Gordiienko shares why showcasing the realities of war is so important.

“It is important to understand that war is still going on and its important not to ignore it just because it's ugly or it's unpleasant because people are still in Ukraine suffering and a lot of them are dying. And it's not an easy topic but it would be wrong to ignore it just because you don't feel comfortable,” Gordiienko says.

The exhibit’s open date was intentionally made February 23rd because February 24th is the one year anniversary for the start of the Ukrainian-Russian war. 

 

