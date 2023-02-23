 Skip to main content
Ukraine Exhibit opening today at Purdue Memorial Union

Ukraine photo exhibit coming to Purdue from Kyiv Journalist

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A traveling exhibit is making its way to Purdue with photos of Ukrainian life since the Russian invasion. 

Later this afternoon anyone is welcome to attend an opening reception in the Purdue Memorial Union's West Lounge.

The photos come from a Kyiv-based photo journalist, Vitalii Nosach, that has been chronicling the war in Ukraine from the frontlines. His wife, Tanya Gordiienko, is a doctoral student in the Lamb School of Communication here at Purdue. 

She is also a part the Ukrainian Scholars Initiative, a program Purdue launched last March that continues research and studies on campus until it's safe to return to the country.

She brought together some of her husbands most memorable photos, and warns that certain picture do show graphic images.

The exhibit is to travel around Campus and the Greater Lafayette Area after its stay at the Union.

For more information you can click here.

