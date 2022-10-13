Uber driver fires gun to stop attack from passenger

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette man has been arrested after attacking an Uber driver. According to Lafayette police, Uber driver, Daniel Nahodil, had picked up two people from the Purdue Memorial Union and was giving them a ride to a location on the south end of Lafayette.
Daniel said that during the drive one of the passengers, 22-year-old Adam Niederholtmeyer of Lafayette, became confrontational about the route that Daniel was taking them home.
Adam then placed Daniel in a chokehold while he was driving. Daniel said it became hard for him to breathe and he could not get Adam to release the choke hold.
As a result, Daniel pulled his firearm that had been holstered on his hip and fired two rounds into the front passenger floor board (no one sitting there) as a scare tactic. Adam and the other passenger then jumped out of the vehicle.
No one was injured. Niederholtmeyer was arrested for Battery and Strangulation.