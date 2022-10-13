 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY FOR
CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR CENTRAL INDIANA...

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a Red
Flag Warning for critical fire weather conditions, which is in
effect from 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Friday. The Fire Weather Watch is no
longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA...all of central Indiana.

* TIMING... Friday morning through Friday evening.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the 60s to around 70.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended. Never throw cigarettes out
of a vehicle.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Uber driver fires gun to stop attack from passenger

  • Updated
  • 0
Adam Niederholtmeyer

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette man has been arrested after attacking an Uber driver. According to Lafayette police, Uber driver, Daniel Nahodil, had picked up two people from the Purdue Memorial Union and was giving them a ride to a location on the south end of Lafayette.

Daniel said that during the drive one of the passengers, 22-year-old Adam Niederholtmeyer of Lafayette, became confrontational about the route that Daniel was taking them home.

Adam then placed Daniel in a chokehold while he was driving. Daniel said it became hard for him to breathe and he could not get Adam to release the choke hold.

As a result, Daniel pulled his firearm that had been holstered  on his hip and fired two rounds into the front passenger floor board (no one sitting there) as a scare tactic. Adam and the other passenger then jumped out of the vehicle.

No one was injured. Niederholtmeyer was arrested for Battery and Strangulation.

Recommended for you