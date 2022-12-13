U.S. Sen. Mike Braun begins his campaign for Indiana Governor

INDIANA (WLFI) — News 18 is hearing from both Republicans who have so far announced their candidacy for Indiana Governor.
Like Crouch, U.S. Sen. Mike Braun formally launched his campaign Monday.
He had this message for voters: "I'm a Main Street businessman the became a politician. We need more of that dynamic and that's the reason I'm running for governor."
Braun's campaign says its latest internal polling shows him with an early advantage in the Republican primary.
The Jasper, Ind. native has been a U.S. Senator since 2018.
He served at the statehouse for three years prior to his time in Washington.