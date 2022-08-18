U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense visits Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Pentagon's No. 2 official, Deputy Secretary Dr. Kathleen Hicks completed her two-day tour across the Midwest at Purdue.
The focus of the tour was to see how institutions around the nation are revolutionizing technology that can be used for defense.
Those in attendance at her speech at Neil Armstrong Hall of Engineering included President Elect Mung Chiang, Students in the ROTC Program, Purdue Faculty and Staff and Industry Partners.
The other stops on her tour were Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Tennessee, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio and Scott Air Force Base in Illinois. As described by Hicks, all of these places, including Purdue, are producing technology that can protect the US against threats to national security, whether that is another nation, climate change, or infectious diseases.
"That creativity and ingenuity is alive on this campus today," Dr. Hicks said. "That's why earlier this year, the air force research laboratory picked Purdue as the headquarters for a network of new regional research hubs. Their goal: to create a collaborative science and technology ecosystem, bringing together government, academia and the private sector."
At Purdue, Hicks toured the Zucrow Lab, the nation's largest university propulsion laboratory; and the hypersonics and applied research facility, used for hypersonics evaluation and testing.
"The research here will not only help develop the capabilities we need to defend the nation, but it will drive progress beyond DOD, for the aerospace sector and other industries, shaping the next generation of commercial air travel, space exploration and beyond," Dr. Hicks said.
Hicks also toured Purdue's Birck Nanotechnology center, which focuses on the development of micro electronics and semiconductors. She stressed the importance of this technology production and mentioned the bipartisan Chips and Science Act, which President Biden signed into law last week. Here, she thanked Indiana Senator Todd Young for his help in getting this law passed.
"This new law will help ensure that America has and makes the technology that powers everything from F-35 stealth fighter aircraft to the smart phones in our pockets. And it will be happening right here in West Lafayette, where Skywater Technology plans to open a manufacturing facility to fabricate state-of-the-art computer chips in Purdue's Discovery Park," she said.
Hicks also said meeting challenges to our national security requires the effort of the whole nation and pushing the boundaries of science and technology.