Tyler Trent's legacy lives on through cancer research

Tyler Trent

INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — Tyler Trent's legacy continues to live on through potentially life saving research using his cancer cells.

As we've reported, Trent was a Purdue student who died from osteosarcoma.

He was a beloved superfan, and the Tyler Trent Research Endowment was created in honor of him.

Trent donated cancer cells so researchers could better understand this deadly disease.

Researchers were able to create bone cancer models from Trent's donation.

IU School of Medicine's Dr. Sandeep Batra said it's bringing them another step closer to a cure.

"We've utilized these models using Tyler's cells to test for new agents and so it gives us a good idea of what may actually work," he explained.

Dr. Batra also served as Trent's doctor.

If you'd like to give to the Tyler Trent Cancer Research Endowment, click here.

