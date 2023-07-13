Two teens remain hospitalized after crash near Buck Creek

BUCK CREEK, Ind. (WLFI) — Two teenagers remain hospitalized after a serious crash on State Road 25.
The sheriff's office says an 18-year-old driver on Wednesday crossed the highway and failed to yield to a flatbed wrecker.
A 17- and an 18-year-old passenger were airlifted to Indianapolis hospitals in serious condition.
The driver and another 14-year-old passenger were also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
Medics at the scene treated the driver of the wrecker for minor injuries.
Drugs and alcohol aren't believed to be factors in the crash.