...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Saturday, June 17 for
the following Indiana counties...

Carroll, Warren, Tippecanoe, Clinton, Howard, Fountain, Montgomery,
Boone, Tipton, Hamilton, Madison, Delaware, Randolph, Vermillion,
Parke, Putnam, Hendricks, Hancock, Henry, Vigo, Clay, Owen, Morgan,
Johnson, Shelby, Rush, Sullivan, Monroe, Brown, Bartholomew, Decatur

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to 1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high temperatures,
light winds, and other factors, are expected to produce conditions where
high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Two teenagers injured after golf cart crashes in ravine

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Two teenagers are recovering after their golf cart left a bridge and crashed in a ravine. According to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office, around 4 p.m. on Thursday officers responded to a 911 call at the Ravines Golf Course.

Officials said two teenagers were traveling across a bridge on the golf course. As they came to the end of the bridge, the golf cart left the bridge, went down the embankment, and came to rest at the bottom of a ravine.

One teenager received medical treatment at the scene for minor injuries. The second teenager was flown by Lifeline to IU Arnett Hospital in Lafayette with non-life threatening injuries.

