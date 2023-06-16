Two teenagers injured after golf cart crashes in ravine

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Two teenagers are recovering after their golf cart left a bridge and crashed in a ravine. According to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office, around 4 p.m. on Thursday officers responded to a 911 call at the Ravines Golf Course.
Officials said two teenagers were traveling across a bridge on the golf course. As they came to the end of the bridge, the golf cart left the bridge, went down the embankment, and came to rest at the bottom of a ravine.
One teenager received medical treatment at the scene for minor injuries. The second teenager was flown by Lifeline to IU Arnett Hospital in Lafayette with non-life threatening injuries.