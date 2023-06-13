Two suspects on the loose after early morning police chase

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Two people are on the loose after a police chase in southern Tippecanoe County.
Sheriff's deputies at about 3:15 a.m. Tuesday tried to pull over a car in the Benjamin Crossing neighborhood.
That's when, they say, the driver led them on a pursuit throughout the county reaching speeds of 85 miles per hour.
Lt. Austin Waibel says deputies deployed stop sticks, which flattened the car's tires.
The car pulled back into Benjamin Crossing, where the driver and passenger abandoned the car on Chilton Drive and ran away.
Police and K9s couldn't track down the suspects, who are described as two men wearing hoodies.
Investigators are looking into who owns the abandoned car.
Anyone with information should call dispatch at 765.423.-9321.